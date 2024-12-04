Fox Contributor Dr. Kelly Powers Dies at 45

She called herself the "luckiest unlucky girl." Dr. Kelly Powers, a physician and surgeon who made numerous appearances on Fox News and Fox Business in the leadup to a 2020 brain cancer diagnosis, died of cancer Sunday at age 45. It was just one illness she suffered. She was hosting a live TV segment on heart health in 2018 when she began experiencing chest pains and shortness of breath, reports the New York Post . "I went into heart failure while doing a report on Fox Business—live—on heart health and talking about the subtle signs that women often miss," she later told Preferred Health magazine. "You can't make this up." Two years later, Powers experienced a grand mal seizure, underwent a CT scan, and was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Just before her surgery to have the tumor removed, Powers learned she was expecting a baby through a surrogate. "I honestly could only think, 'What the hell is happening?'" Powers told Preferred Health, noting the news helped get her through her recovery. She went into remission but the cancer returned this year, per the Post. She's survived by her young son Bennett, her husband Steven Doll, and her parents.

"She was a brave and beautiful soul who could make friends anywhere she went," according to an obituary. "Kelly had a love for people and she was dedicated to helping others." The New York native attended the New York College of Podiatric Medicine and completed her residency at Georgetown and the Boston University School of Medicine, per Deadline. She appeared on Red Eye, Fox & Friends, The Willis Report, and other shows. (More obituary stories.)