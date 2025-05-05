Here Are This Year's Pulitzer Prize Winners

One award went to cartoonist who quit Washington Post
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 5, 2025 3:05 PM CDT
A person walks into the One Franklin Square Building, home of the Washington Post newspaper, Friday, June 21, 2024, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

The New York Times won four Pulitzer Prizes and the New Yorker three on Monday for journalism in 2024 that touched on topics like the fentanyl crisis, the US military, and last summer's assassination attempt on President Trump. The Washington Post won for "urgent and illuminating" breaking news coverage of the assassination attempt. The Pultizers also honored Ann Telnaes, who quit the Post in January after the news outlet refused to run her editorial cartoon lampooning tech chiefs—including Post owner Jeff Bezos—cozying up to Trump, the AP reports.

  • The Pulitzers' prestigious public service medal went to ProPublica for the second straight year. Kavitha Surana, Lizzie Presser, Cassandra Jaramillo, and Stacy Kranitz were honored for reporting on pregnant women who died after doctors delayed urgent care in states with strict abortion laws.

  • The Pulitzers honored the best in journalism from 2024 in 15 categories, along with eight arts categories including books, music, and theater. The public service winner receives a gold medal. All other winners receive $15,000.
  • The Times' Azam Ahmed and Christina Goldbaum and contributing writer Matthieu Aikins won an explanatory reporting prize for examining US policy failures in Afghanistan. The newspaper's Doug Mills won in breaking news photography for his images of the assassination attempt. Declan Walsh and the Times' staff won for an investigation into the Sudan conflict. Alissa Zhu, Nick Thieme and Jessica Gallagher won in local reporting, an award shared by the Times and the Baltimore Banner, for reporting on that city's fentanyl crisis.
  • The New Yorker's Mosab Abu Toha won for his commentaries on Gaza. The magazine also won for its "In the Dark" podcast about the killing of Iraqi civilians by the US military and in feature photography for Moises Saman's pictures of the Sednaya prison in Syria.
  • The staff of the Wall Street Journal won the national reporting Pulitzer for the paper's reporting on Elon Musk, including his private conversations with Vladimir Putin, Poynter reports.
  • Reuters won the investigative reporting award for its exposé of how lax regulation in the US and overseas caused fentanyl to become widely available in the US.

  • Percival Everett's novel James, his radical re-imagining of The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn from the perspective of the enslaved title character, won for fiction, the AP reports. Purpose, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins drawing-room drama about an accomplished Black family destroying itself from within, won for drama.
  • Jason Roberts won the biography award for Every Living Thing: The Great and Deadly Race to Know All Life and Benjamin Nathans' To the Success of Our Hopeless Cause: The Many Lives of the Soviet Dissident Movement won the award for general nonfiction.
  • Marie Howe's New and Selected Poems won for poetry, and composer-percussionist Susie Ibarra's "Sky Islands," an eight-piece ensemble inspired by the rainforest habitats of Luzon, Philippines, was awarded the Pulitzer for music.
