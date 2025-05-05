Here Are This Year's Pulitzer Prize Winners

The New York Times won four Pulitzer Prizes and the New Yorker three on Monday for journalism in 2024 that touched on topics like the fentanyl crisis, the US military, and last summer's assassination attempt on President Trump. The Washington Post won for "urgent and illuminating" breaking news coverage of the assassination attempt. The Pultizers also honored Ann Telnaes, who quit the Post in January after the news outlet refused to run her editorial cartoon lampooning tech chiefs—including Post owner Jeff Bezos—cozying up to Trump, the AP reports.

The Pulitzers' prestigious public service medal went to ProPublica for the second straight year. Kavitha Surana, Lizzie Presser, Cassandra Jaramillo, and Stacy Kranitz were honored for reporting on pregnant women who died after doctors delayed urgent care in states with strict abortion laws.