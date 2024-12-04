Report: UnitedHealthcare CEO, 50, Fatally Shot in NYC

A 50-year-old man was fatally shot outside a hotel in midtown Manhattan early Wednesday, per police; the New York Times and New York Post identified the victim as UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson. Police have yet to release the man's name. Per the Times' sources, Thompson was outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown at 6:45am to attend his company's annual investor conference when a masked man who may have been lying in wait fired at him a number of times before fleeing. Thompson was rushed to Mt. Sinai West, but could not be saved. UnitedHealth immediately canceled its event, reports CNBC.
The sources say Thompson had arrived early to prep for the conference, and that the gunman appeared to know which door Thompson was planning to use. The suspect is described as a white man in a cream-colored jacket, black face mask, black and white sneakers, and gray backpack. Thompson had served as CEO of UnitedHealthcare since April 2021. (More UnitedHealth stories.)