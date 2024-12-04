UK Band Robbed at Gunpoint on First Day of US Tour

UK indie-rock band Sports Team was excited to set off on its US tour on Tuesday, kicking it off with a Starbucks run in Northern California. That coffee stop didn't end well: The band now alleges it lost a bunch of personal items during an armed robbery that targeted their touring van. "Ring the police!" a voice can be heard yelling in a video the band posted on Instagram , showing an individual with an apparent firearm removing items from the aforementioned van in the coffee shop's parking lot. "Get inside!" another voice yells, as a couple of members from the Sport Team's crew can be seen running back into the Starbucks, per CBS News .

"Man runs in saying some guys are smashing into a van," the band writes in the caption accompanying the footage. "Ran out to try to stop it and find masked guys ransacking the van. Start yelling and they pull out a gun." The BBC reports that the group lost their "passports, stage equipment, and personal belongings," including suitcases of clothes, though the band says in its Instagram post that none of the musical instruments were swiped. "They can take our Nintendo Switches but they can never take our ability to play rock songs about motorways," the band jokes in their caption. However, they add that it was "pretty shocking how resigned everyone seemed to be" to the robbery, and that local police simply told them to "submit an online report." (More rock bands stories.)