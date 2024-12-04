Most-Streamed Artists of Spotify in 2024

It's time for a barrage of best-of-2024 lists, so get ready to see a lot of Taylor Swift. In this instance, it's Spotify's list of the artists who were most streamed globally this year, and Swift takes the No. 1 spot for a second year in a row, reports Mashable. A look-see:
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Billie Eilish
- Travis Scott
- Peso Pluma
- Kanye West
- Ariana Grande
- Feid
Swift also shows up on Spotify's list of most-streamed songs, but nowhere near the top:
- "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter
- "Beautiful Things" by Benson Boone
- "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" by Billie Eilish
- "Gata Only" by FloyyMenor, Cris Mj
- "Lose Control" by Teddy Swims
- "End of Beginning" by Djo
- "Too Sweet" by Hozier
- "One of the Girls" by The Weeknd (with JENNIE, Lily-Rose Depp)
- "Cruel Summer" by Taylor Swift
- "Die With A Smile" by Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga
