Most-Streamed Artists of Spotify in 2024

Ever heard of Taylor Swift?
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 4, 2024 11:35 AM CST
Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of 2024
Taylor Swift performs during the opening show of the Toronto dates of the Eras Tour on Nov. 14.   (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

It's time for a barrage of best-of-2024 lists, so get ready to see a lot of Taylor Swift. In this instance, it's Spotify's list of the artists who were most streamed globally this year, and Swift takes the No. 1 spot for a second year in a row, reports Mashable. A look-see:

  1. Taylor Swift
  2. The Weeknd
  3. Bad Bunny
  4. Drake
  5. Billie Eilish
  6. Travis Scott
  7. Peso Pluma
  8. Kanye West
  9. Ariana Grande
  10. Feid

Swift also shows up on Spotify's list of most-streamed songs, but nowhere near the top:

  1. "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter
  2. "Beautiful Things" by Benson Boone
  3. "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" by Billie Eilish
  4. "Gata Only" by FloyyMenor, Cris Mj
  5. "Lose Control" by Teddy Swims
  6. "End of Beginning" by Djo
  7. "Too Sweet" by Hozier
  8. "One of the Girls" by The Weeknd (with JENNIE, Lily-Rose Depp)
  9. "Cruel Summer" by Taylor Swift
  10. "Die With A Smile" by Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga
