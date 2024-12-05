Feds Are Permanently Closing 'Rape Club' Prison

The federal Bureau of Prisons is permanently closing its "rape club" women's prison in California and will idle six facilities in a sweeping realignment after years of abuse, decay, and mismanagement, the AP reports.
- The agency informed employees and Congress on Thursday that it plans to shutter the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, and deactivate minimum-security prison camps in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Florida. Staff and inmates are being moved to other facilities, the agency said.