After Killing of CEO, Other Insurers Take Precautions

As the manhunt for a gunman who fatally shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Wednesday in Manhattan stretches into a third day, other health insurers are taking their own precautions. The AP reports that Medica, a health care firm also based in Minnesota, like UnitedHealthcare, is shuttering its half-dozen locations for the time being—not only in the North Star State, but also in Wisconsin, Nebraska, and North Dakota. A Medica rep says the company's 3,000 or so staffers based at those locations will work from home for now.

"We considered the workplace safety of our employees in making that decision," a company spokesman told the Star Tribune on Thursday. "The step was taken out of an abundance of caution." The newspaper notes that although police haven't yet confirmed a motive for Thompson's shooting, the gunman "appears to have intentionally targeted the UnitedHealthcare chief executive." 404 Media reports that UnitedHealthcare and Medica have also apparently scrubbed their websites of most info about the companies' top execs, as have insurers Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareSource, and Elevance Health.

Reuters notes that CVS Health, which runs the Aetna insurance firm, similarly yanked photos of its lead executives on Thursday. "I think there's going to be a lot of executives that are going to say, 'Hey, you know, this could happen to me, and we should really consider our security protocol going forward,'" says Glen Kucera of security firm Allied Universal. Reuters notes that "consumer frustration with health insurance in the US has been high for years," and that frustration boiled over this week via social media posts mocking and railing against Thompson and the health insurance industry in general after his death.

