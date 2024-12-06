Paul McCartney Gets His Own Coin

Beatles legend Paul McCartney is being honored in a specially minted British coin collection. The Royal Mint, which has struck the coins of monarchs from Alfred the Great in the ninth century to King Charles III, revealed Friday that it is launching a McCartney coin collection for collectors to buy. On one side of the coins, as is custom, will be the king, reports the AP . On the other, it will be all about McCartney's career in the wake of the Beatles split in 1970. The Royal Mint said the range will come in a variety of finishes as well as colored editions. The most valuable one will be the 2-ounce gold proof coin, which will have a face value of £200 ($255), but will go on sale at a recommended retail price of £5,890 ($7,510).

Though legal tender, with the price differential it's unlikely—if not irrational—for anyone to use the coins to pay for, say, a McCartney concert. Among other features, the coins feature McCartney's iconic Magic Piano, a multicolored upright he first used in 1967 while still in arguably the greatest band of all with John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. There are other references too, including piano notes chosen by McCartney, his famous Höfner Violin Bass guitar, the logo of his post-Beatles band, Wings, as well as his signature. "This feels like a huge honor," McCartney said. "It's not anything I would have ever expected to happen when I was a kid."

The Royal Mint also has created a special edition plectrum-shaped version of the coin to give the 82-year-old McCartney, who in his early days used pennies as guitar picks. The coins are part of the Royal Mint's Music Legends collection that features the likes of David Bowie, George Michael, and the Rolling Stones.