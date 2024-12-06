US Milk Supply to Be Tested for Bird Flu Under New Order

The US milk supply will be tested for bird flu under an order announced Friday by the Department of Agriculture. Starting Dec. 16, handlers of raw milk, including bulk transporters and dairy processors, will have to collect samples and provide them to the agency when asked, NBC News reports. "This will give farmers and farmworkers better confidence in the safety of their animals and ability to protect themselves, and it will put us on a path to quickly controlling and stopping the virus' spread nationwide," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement.

The H5N1 virus was first detected in dairy cattle in the US in March; as of Thursday, 718 dairy herds had been affected, according to the CDC. The order is a switch from the department's voluntary guidance, per the New York Times, which many dairy farms have not followed. That's made it difficult for federal officials to understand the spread. "I have been absolutely frustrated that we do not know the extent of the outbreak in cattle," said a virologist at Emory University. The World Health Organization is among the experts critical of the lack of US testing—of people, as well.

Colorado's veterinarians mandated bulk-milk testing in July in dairy herds, and the state has just one infected herd now, per USA Today. States will be placed in one of five stages under the National Milk Testing Strategy, beginning with the testing. California, which has the most cases, will kick off the program. The USDA has said pasteurized milk is safe but warned Americans not to drink raw milk. The heating process in pasteurization kills off the pathogens. At least 58 people, mostly farmworkers, have been infected; there are no recorded instances of humans passing the virus along to other humans. (More bird flu stories.)