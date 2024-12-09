'Operation RU Pharm' Nabs 7 in Rutgers Bust

A monthslong probe into drug activity at New Jersey's Rutgers University has resulted in seven arrests, including that of a former student. Per a release from the office of Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone, the undercover sting dubbed "Operation RU Pharm" unearthed "a closed and private social media network utilized by Rutgers University students to sell and purchase narcotics," reports NBC News . The release notes that the bust led to the seizure "of a large amount of marijuana, LSD, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, Adderall, Xanax, a large amount of US currency, and a firearm."

Ciccone's office says that after students were able to prove they were part of the Rutgers family, they were permitted to hop onto the network, and "once given access, they were able to browse menus posted by distributors and contact them in order to negotiate purchases." Seven people, all in their early 20s, were arrested, including 23-year-old Anudeep Revuri, a former Rutgers student from North Brunswick who's been charged with a first-degree count of leading a drug trafficking network and various drug-distribution counts.

The six others arrested and hit with different degrees of controlled-substance possession and distribution charges include Joshua Duffy, age 20; Zachary Petersen, 22; Catherine Tierney, 23; David Nudelman, 20; Donovin Williams, 22; and Noa Lisimachio, 21. On Thursday, a lawyer for Revuri told NJ.com that his client insists he's innocent after being accused of opening a chatroom on a website, and that evidence doesn't exist that Revuri actually ran any kind of drug-selling network. The investigation is ongoing, per the release. (More Rutgers stories.)