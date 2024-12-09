As Assad Flees Syria, Israel Seizes a Buffer Zone

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israeli forces have seized a buffer zone in the Golan Heights established by a 1974 ceasefire agreement with Syria, the AP reports. He spoke from an overlook near the border between Syria and the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, after Syrian rebels tore through the country and dramatically ended Syrian President Bashar Assad's rule on Sunday morning. Netanyahu said the 50-year-old agreement had collapsed and that Syrian troops had abandoned their positions, necessitating the Israeli takeover as a "temporary defensive position." Defense Minister Israel Katz said on X that the IDF has been instructed to "seize the buffer zone and control points to ensure the protection of all Israeli communities in the Golan Heights—Jewish and Druze—so that they are not exposed to threats from the other side."

The Israeli military said Sunday it was reinforcing a barrier along its border with Syria as part of its "enhanced preparedness" in the area, and over the weekend, the Israeli military sent additional troops to the Golan Heights to bolster Israel's presence along the border. Israel released images of the barrier construction, which showed bulldozers digging what appeared to be a trench. The army said in a statement that the barrier was named "New East." Satellite images analyzed by the Associated Press show that as early as September, Israel began building what could be a new road right along the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Golan Heights from Syria. The United Nations confirmed that Israeli troops entered the demilitarized zone during the work.

The United Nations maintains a peacekeeping force in the demilitarized zone called the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force, or UNDOF. Israel captured the Golan Heights in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed it. The international community, except for the United States, views it as occupied Syrian territory. A later ceasefire agreement created a demilitarized buffer zone between the two countries' territories, prohibiting military presence or activity from either side in the area. After the 1973 Mideast war, the UN Secretary Council voted to create UNDOF to patrol a roughly 155-square-mile demilitarized zone and maintain the peace there, and United Nations peacekeepers have patrolled the area since 1974.

story continues below

The Arab League on Sunday condemned Israel for taking advantage of Assad's downfall by moving into more Syrian territory, saying in a statement that Israel illegally sought to occupy more territories. The Israeli military said Sunday it also sent troops to "other places necessary for its defense," and that the force deployment was meant to provide security for residents of the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. It added it was "not interfering with the internal events in Syria." Agricultural areas along the border were declared closed military zones and some schools shifted to online classes in anticipation of unrest. The IDF on Sunday instructed residents of five Syrian villages inside the buffer zone to stay inside their houses until told otherwise, the BBC reports. (More Golan Heights stories.)