Viewers Call Out 'Classless' SNL Segment on CEO's Murder

Saturday Night Live took on the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson this weekend, and online uproar was quick to follow. On the "Weekend Update" segment with Colin Jost and Michael Che, they got right into it. "The manhunt continues for the assassin who gunned down the CEO of United Healthcare on Wednesday, and it really says something about America that a guy was murdered in cold blood and the two main reactions were, 'Yeah, well health care stinks!' And also, 'Girl, that shooter hot,'" Jost said. Che echoed that last sentiment: "New York City police say that they were able to get the smiling picture of the suspect after the man apparently was caught on camera at a local hostel, flirting with a female employee, whose name has been reported as, 'Lucky S. Bechalive,'" he said.