Global Reaction to Collapse Is Hopeful

UN envoy calls for urgent talks in Geneva
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 8, 2024 5:00 PM CST
Other Nations Say Next Move Is Up to Syrians
Syrians celebrate the fall of the Assad regime in Syria at a demonstration in Stockholm, Sweden, on Sunday.   (Jonas Ekstroemer/TT News Agency via AP)

Global response to the end of President Bashar al-Assad's government in Syria included expressions of optimism that the nation can emerge from what a UN envoy called "this dark chapter" to establish a government that respects peace and human rights. President Biden addressed the US on Sunday about the development, and President-elect Trump posted his reaction online. Many leaders around the world stressed that what's next for Syria is up to its people. Reaction came from:

  • The United Nations: "We will need the support of the international community to ensure that any political transition is inclusive and comprehensive and that it meets the legitimate aspirations of the people of Syria, in all their diversity," said special envoy Geir Pedersen, who called for "urgent political talks" in Geneva to discuss the situation. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged that further violence be avoided, per UN News.

  • France: "The barbaric state has fallen," President Emmanuel Macron posted on X, per the New York Times, praising the courage and patience of Syrians.
  • Afghanistan: The Taliban's foreign ministry congratulated some rebel leaders in a post on X. The statement also congratulated Syria's people, saying an obstacle to ending conflict and instability had been removed.
  • European Union: The organization's foreign policy chief welcomed the change in a post on X, per the AP. Kaja Kallas said he'll work with "all the constructive partners" to "ensure security in the region."
  • Israel: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's war against Hezbollah caused a "chain reaction" that helped bring about the fall of Assad, per the Times. "This is the direct result of the blows we dealt Iran and Hezbollah," he said.

  • Iran: One of Assad's biggest supporters, Iran posted on X that "determining Syria's future and making decisions about its destiny are solely the responsibility of the Syrian people, without any destructive interference or external imposition."
  • Ukraine: This is what happens when a ruler counts on Russian President Vladimir Putin, the foreign minister posted on X. "He always betrays those who rely on him," Andrii Sybiha wrote.
  • United Arab Emirates: Speaking in Bahrain, a presidential adviser called the collapse a political failure, per the Times. Assad "failed to use the lifelines thrown to him by various Arab countries," he said.
  • The UK: Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed the demise of Assad's "barbaric regime" and urged "all sides to protect civilians and minorities and ensure essential aid can reach the most vulnerable in the coming hours and days."
  • Saudi Arabia: The foreign ministry expressed "satisfaction with the positive steps" in Syria. Saudia Arabia had been central in Assad's rejoining Arab leaders last year after he'd been isolated from the group for more than a decade, per the Times.
