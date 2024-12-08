Global Reaction to Collapse Is Hopeful

Global response to the end of President Bashar al-Assad's government in Syria included expressions of optimism that the nation can emerge from what a UN envoy called "this dark chapter" to establish a government that respects peace and human rights. President Biden addressed the US on Sunday about the development, and President-elect Trump posted his reaction online. Many leaders around the world stressed that what's next for Syria is up to its people. Reaction came from:

The United Nations: "We will need the support of the international community to ensure that any political transition is inclusive and comprehensive and that it meets the legitimate aspirations of the people of Syria, in all their diversity," said special envoy Geir Pedersen, who called for "urgent political talks" in Geneva to discuss the situation. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged that further violence be avoided, per UN News.