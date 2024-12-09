Zelensky's Update on Ukraine's War Death Toll Differs From Trump's

In a social media post Sunday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died since Russia invaded the country in 2022. In what the BBC calls a "rare update" on war casualties, he said another 370,000 injuries have been reported, though some of those injuries may have been multiple wounds suffered by the same soldier, and the count also includes minor injuries. He did not say how many soldiers were missing, but the Washington Post says that number is believed to be "significant." Zelensky's death toll was much lower than US President-elect Trump's—Trump said hours before Zelensky's post that Ukraine had "lost" 400,000 soldiers "and many more civilians," though he did not clarify exactly how he was defining a loss.

The Post notes Zelensky's numbers are also "far below" the estimates of Western intelligence agencies, and points out that Zelensky has pushed back on other reports in the past that gave higher estimated death tolls. In his post Sunday, the Ukrainian president also claimed Russia has lost 198,000 soldiers and suffered 550,000 injuries, but the BBC notes it could not independently verify any of the figures—and says that both sides have traditionally been "reluctant" to detail the losses they've suffered. Zelensky met in Paris Saturday with Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, and Trump said in his post Sunday that Ukraine "would like to make a deal and stop the madness." In his own post, Zelensky warned that a "permanent and reliable" peace is necessary, declaring the war "cannot be finished with just a piece of paper and a few signatures."