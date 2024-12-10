2024 Is on Track to Be Hottest Ever Recorded

Earth just experienced its second-warmest November on record—second only to 2023's— making it all but certain that 2024 will end as the hottest year ever measured, according to a report Monday by European climate service Copernicus. Last year was the hottest on record due to human-caused climate change coupled with the effects of an El Nino, the AP reports. But after this summer registered as the hottest on record, in which Phoenix sweltered through 113 consecutive days with a high temperature of at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit, scientists were anticipating that 2024 would set a new yearly record as well.

In November, global temperatures averaged 57.38F. Last year's global average temperature was 59, per the AP. Through November, this year's average global temperature is 32 degrees above the same period last year. Jennifer Francis, a climate scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center in Cape Cod, who wasn't involved in the report, said the big story about November is that "like 2023, it beat out previous Novembers by a large margin."

This also likely will be the first calendar year in which the average temperature was more than 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit above pre-industrial times, the report said. Heat waves over the oceans and a loss of reflective sea ice and snow cover probably contributed to the temperature increase this year, experts said. Copernicus said the extent of Antarctic sea ice in November was 10% below average, a record. Oceans absorb about 90% of the heat trapped by greenhouse gases, later releasing heat and water vapor back into the atmosphere.