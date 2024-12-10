Polygamist With 20 Spiritual 'Wives' Gets 50 Years

A polygamist religious leader who claimed more than 20 spiritual "wives" including 10 underage girls was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Monday for coercing girls as young as 9 years old to submit to criminal sex acts with him and other adults, and for scheming to kidnap them from protective custody. Samuel Bateman, whose small group was an offshoot of the sect once led by Warren Jeffs, had pleaded guilty to a yearslong scheme to transport girls across state lines for his sex crimes, and later to kidnap some of them from protective custody, the AP reports. His plea agreement called for 20 to 50 years in prison, though each conviction carries a possible life sentence.