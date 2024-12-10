Polygamist With 20 Spiritual 'Wives' Gets 50 Years

A polygamist religious leader who claimed more than 20 spiritual "wives" including 10 underage girls was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Monday for coercing girls as young as 9 years old to submit to criminal sex acts with him and other adults, and for scheming to kidnap them from protective custody. Samuel Bateman, whose small group was an offshoot of the sect once led by Warren Jeffs, had pleaded guilty to a yearslong scheme to transport girls across state lines for his sex crimes, and later to kidnap some of them from protective custody, the AP reports. His plea agreement called for 20 to 50 years in prison, though each conviction carries a possible life sentence.
Authorities say that Bateman, 48, tried to start an offshoot of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints based in the neighboring communities of Colorado City, Arizona, and Hildale, Utah. The fundamentalist group, also known as FLDS, split from the mainstream Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after Mormons officially abandoned polygamy in 1890.
- US District Judge Susan Brnovich sentenced Bateman to 50 years after hearing statements in court by three teenage girls about the trauma they still struggle to overcome. "You should not have the opportunity to be free and never have the opportunity to be around young women," Brnovich told Bateman, noting that for a nearly 49-year-old man, the 50-year sentence was effectively a life sentence.
- The alleged practice of sect members sexually abusing girls whom they claim as spiritual "wives" has long plagued the FLDS. Jeffs was convicted of state charges in Texas in 2011 involving sexual assaults of his underage followers. Bateman was one of Jeffs' trusted followers and declared himself, like Jeffs, to be a "prophet" of the FLDS. Jeffs denounced Bateman in a written "revelation" sent to his followers from prison and then tried to start his own group.
- In 2019 and 2020, insisting that polygamy brings exaltation in heaven and that he was acting on orders from the "Heavenly Father," Bateman began taking female adults and children from his male followers and proclaiming them to be his "wives," the plea agreement said. While none of these "marriages" was legally or ceremonially recognized, Bateman acknowledged that each time he claimed another "wife," it marked the beginning of his illicit sexual contact with the woman or girl.
- Bateman was arrested in August 2022 by state police as drove through Flagstaff in a trailer. Someone had alerted authorities after spotting small fingers reaching through the slats of the door. Inside the trailer, which had no ventilation, they found a makeshift toilet, a sofa, camping chairs, and three girls, 11 to 14 years old.
- Bateman posted bond but was soon arrested again, accused of obstructing justice in a federal investigation into whether children were being transported across state lines for his sex crimes. Authorities also took nine children from Bateman's home in Colorado City into protective custody. Eight of the children later escaped from foster care in Arizona and were found hundreds of miles away in Washington state, in a vehicle driven by one of the adult "wives." Bateman also admitted his involvement in the kidnapping plot.
(More polygamy
stories.)