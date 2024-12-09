A Big Loss for Murdoch in Secret Court Battle

A probate commissioner in Nevada has handed Rupert Murdoch a big defeat in a court battle resembling—and sparked by—Succession. According to a sealed court document obtained by the New York Times, Edmund J. Gorman Jr. rejected the 93-year-old's attempt to change a family trust to ensure that his eldest son, Lachlan, the current CEO of Fox Corporation and chairman of News Corps, remains in charge and Murdoch's media outlets keep their conservative stance.

A "scathing" ruling. The Times describes Gorman's Saturday ruling as "at times scathing." He said Murdoch and his son acted in "bad faith" in their attempt to change the irrevocable trust. If Murdoch had prevailed in the case, Lachlan's siblings Elisabeth, James, and Prudence would have been "almost powerless to make decisions" that ran counter to Lachlan's wishes, Deadline reports.