Trump Taunts 'Governor' Justin Trudeau

Things are getting frosty on the US-Canada border as President-elect Trump and Justin Trudeau continue to duke it out over Trump's threat to slap a 25% tariff on Canadian exports as soon as he gets the keys to the Oval Office. As NBC News reports, the latest salvo came overnight from Trump via Truth Social and went like this:

Trump's taunt came after Trudeau, who dropped in for dinner at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 30, continued to push back against the tariffs on Monday, reports the AP. "Trump got elected on a commitment to make life better and more affordable for Americans, and I think people south of the border are beginning to wake up to the real reality that tariffs on everything from Canada would make life a lot more expensive," Trudeau said. Trump himself on Sunday acknowledged that he couldn't guarantee that tariffs wouldn't hit the American consumer in the wallet.

Trudeau pointed out just where: "Americans import 65% of their crude oil from Canada, significant amounts of electricity. Just about all the natural gas exported from Canada goes to the United States. They rely on us for steel and aluminum. They rely on us for a range of agriculture imports. All of those things would get more expensive." (More President-elect Trump stories.)