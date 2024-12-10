Matt Gaetz Gets His Own Show

Matt Gaetz is expanding his platform beyond Cameo. The former Florida lawmaker, initially chosen as President-elect Trump's pick to lead the Justice Department, has settled for a hosting gig on One America News Network, Politico reports. Gaetz is to anchor an hourlong political talk show on the network to air at 9pm EST beginning in January, according to a Tuesday statement. "I cannot be more excited," Gaetz told the network, saying he would deliver "the best reporting, the best analysis, and the most in-depth coverage of the Trump administration." "I've got the sources. I've got the insights," he said.