Matt Gaetz Gets His Own Show

Matt Gaetz is expanding his platform beyond Cameo. The former Florida lawmaker, initially chosen as President-elect Trump's pick to lead the Justice Department, has settled for a hosting gig on One America News Network, Politico reports. Gaetz is to anchor an hourlong political talk show on the network to air at 9pm EST beginning in January, according to a Tuesday statement. "I cannot be more excited," Gaetz told the network, saying he would deliver "the best reporting, the best analysis, and the most in-depth coverage of the Trump administration." "I've got the sources. I've got the insights," he said.
Gaetz will also co-host a video podcast for OAN with fellow anchor Dan Ball, per Politico. The network said the podcast would feature "unfiltered conversations" for Generation Z, millennials, and early Gen Xers. OAN called Gaetz a "powerhouse" and said his hiring was a "mega MAGA investment." CNN notes Gaetz is "a big gain for the far-right network given that most of the channel's personalities are not well known." This follows talk of Gaetz considering a run for Florida governor in 2026, per the Pensacola News Journal. (More Matt Gaetz stories.)