Mitch McConnell Sprains Wrist in Capitol Fall

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was feeling "good" Tuesday after he tripped and fell while walking out of a GOP luncheon at the Capitol. "He sustained a minor cut to the face and sprained his wrist," an aide to the 82-year-old Republican said, per the Hill . "He has been cleared to resume his schedule." McConnell received medical treatment in his office and missed the weekly Senate GOP press conference, Politico reports.

Sen. John Thune, who will replace McConnell as Senate GOP leader next month, told reporters, "He is fine. He is in his office." McConnell was later seen wearing a bandage on his left cheek and a brace on his left wrist when he walked to the Senate chamber for a vote, the AP reports. McConnell, who had polio as a child, has had multiple health issues in recent years, including other falls, but he plans to remain in the Senate until his term ends in 2027.