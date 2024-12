Coffee isn't exactly cheap these days, but it's now poised to become even more expensive for both those who make it at home or buy it on the run, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Record high: The cost of Arabica beans rose to $3.44 per pound on international commodity markets on Tuesday, reports the BBC. That's an all-time high, edging past the record set in 1977, and it marks an 80% increase this year alone, per the Guardian.