Husband Pleads Guilty in Case of Dead Olympic Cyclist

Australian Olympic cyclist Rohan Dennis on Tuesday pleaded guilty for the hand he had in the death of his wife, Melissa Hoskins, who was also an Olympic cyclist. The New York Times reports Hoskins died a year ago at age 32 after police say Dennis drove with her on the hood of his vehicle; she fell to the ground and died of the injuries she sustained. In a plea deal, Dennis pleaded guilty to a lesser aggravated charge of creating a risk of harm. He faces up to seven years in prison at his January sentencing. His initial charges of dangerous driving causing death and driving without due care could have carried a 15-year sentence.

The Times reports that the magistrate in the case told the court that Dennis drove with Hoskins on or near his vehicle, and was either aware there was a high likelihood she would be harmed or was recklessly indifferent to the possibility. Dennis' lawyer countered, "There was no intention of Mr. Dennis to harm his wife, and this charge does not charge him with any responsibility for her death." The BBC notes "few details are known about the circumstances leading up to Hoskins' death." (Dennis caused a stir in 2019 when he vanished during the Tour de France.)