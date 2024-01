Melissa Hoskins, an Australian two-time Olympic track cyclist and former world champion, was killed Saturday night when she was struck by a vehicle in Adelaide. Her husband, Rohan Dennis, has been charged in the case, ABC Australia reports. Hoskins, 32, set a world record in 2015 as part of Australia's women's team pursuit quartet. She competed in the event at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, per CNN , and missed winning a medal in London in 2012 by 0.181 seconds. After retiring in 2017, she married Dennis and had two children.

Dennis, who also retired as a pro cyclist, was arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care, and endangering life, per ABC. He was released on bail and is due in court in March. Police said they do not release the names of anyone involved in an accident. Hoskins' former team mourned in a post on X. "She will never be forgotten," it said. Marne Fechner, chief executive of AusCyling, said Hoskins remained an appreciated influence even after her retirement, per the AP. "Melissa described her team pursuit gold medal at the 2015 world championships as the highlight of her career but for the rest of us, the highlight was just having her around," Fechner said. (Read more cycling stories.)