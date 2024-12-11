Exxon 'Getting Into the Power Business'

Exxon Mobil currently runs gas power plants in Texas, Louisiana, and Illinois to power its own operations. The plant it's planning next will be its first to supply electricity to others: specifically, data centers, and soon. The New York Times reports America's biggest oil and gas company is "get[ting] into the power business." The company says it has secured land in an undisclosed location and expects to be operational within five years, so long as the customer demand it expects pans out. Its design calls for a natural-gas fueled plant with a system in place to capture upward of 90% of the carbon dioxide emissions created by the facility.

The Times notes that would place the plant among a small number of facilities with that costly technology in place; it also wouldn't be connected to the electric grid, which the Times calls an "unusual setup" that would eliminate the sometimes time-intensive step of getting such a connection approved. "There are very few opportunities in the short term to power those data centers and do it in a way that at the same time minimizes, if not completely eliminates, the emissions," CEO Darren Woods told reporters Wednesday. The price tag for the potential plant wasn't disclosed.

What the Times sees in the move: "That such a project is on the table at Exxon, a company that has previously dismissed the idea of investing in the power business, shows just how much the growth of data centers and the rise of artificial intelligence are reshaping the energy industry." (Meta recently announced new data center plans of its own.)