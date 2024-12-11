Jim Carrey's Retirement Plans Derailed: 'I Need the Money'

More than two years ago, Jim Carrey apparently retired from acting , vowing that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 would likely be his last movie. "If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break," he said at the time. Those angels have seemingly arrived, gold pens in hand, to work on the script for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, as Carrey is now back for a third time as the franchise's Dr. Robotnik, reports Variety .

The reason behind Carrey's return is one that most non-celebs can relate to. "You know ... I bought a lot of stuff, and I need the money, frankly," the 62-year-old actor-comedian revealed to an AP reporter on Tuesday at the movie's UK premiere, per People. Carrey also conceded that "I came back to this universe because ... I get to play a genius, which is a bit of a stretch."

Carrey acknowledges that the whole angels narrative two years ago over his possible return to acting may have been a bit of "hyperbole." Entertainment Weekly notes that this time around, Carrey isn't only playing Dr. Robotnik, "but also a second Robotnik"—the original Robotnik's grandpa. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 opens on Dec. 20. (Russia has banned Carrey, and a whole bunch of other Canadians, from entering.)