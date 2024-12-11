Jim Carrey's Retirement Plans Derailed: 'I Need the Money'

'I bought a lot of stuff,' he says of why he took on latest role, in Sonic the Hedgehog 3
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 11, 2024 11:50 AM CST
Jim Carrey Has Relatable Reason for Ditching Retirement
Jim Carrey arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" on April 5, 2022, at the Regency Village Theatre.   (Jordan Strauss/Invision via AP, File)

More than two years ago, Jim Carrey apparently retired from acting, vowing that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 would likely be his last movie. "If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break," he said at the time. Those angels have seemingly arrived, gold pens in hand, to work on the script for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, as Carrey is now back for a third time as the franchise's Dr. Robotnik, reports Variety.

The reason behind Carrey's return is one that most non-celebs can relate to. "You know ... I bought a lot of stuff, and I need the money, frankly," the 62-year-old actor-comedian revealed to an AP reporter on Tuesday at the movie's UK premiere, per People. Carrey also conceded that "I came back to this universe because ... I get to play a genius, which is a bit of a stretch."

Carrey acknowledges that the whole angels narrative two years ago over his possible return to acting may have been a bit of "hyperbole." Entertainment Weekly notes that this time around, Carrey isn't only playing Dr. Robotnik, "but also a second Robotnik"—the original Robotnik's grandpa. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 opens on Dec. 20. (Russia has banned Carrey, and a whole bunch of other Canadians, from entering.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X