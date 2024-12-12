Trump's Inauguration Just Got a Big Donor

Mark Zuckerberg is continuing his campaign to woo the president-elect, with Meta donating $1 million to Donald Trump's inaugural fund. Meta confirmed the donation to news outlets Wednesday, with the Wall Street Journal reporting it's part of "efforts to court the incoming administration." Trump has called Meta's Facebook "anti-Trump" and an "enemy of the people." But Zuckerberg has been working to smooth out his rocky relationship with the president-elect, including dining with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club last month.

Meta did not donate to President Biden's inaugural fund in 2020 or to Trump's in 2016. Within weeks of Trump taking office in 2017, Zuckerberg expressed concern over his executive orders centering on immigration. And after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Facebook suspended Trump from posting. But since late 2021, Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have been working to improve their standing with Republicans with the help of GOP strategist Brian Baker, the Journal reports.

Privately, Zuckerberg has said he's optimistic about a second Trump presidency, per the Journal. That's despite that Trump's nominees—including Andrew Ferguson for chair of the Federal Trade Commission and Brendan Carr for chair of the Federal Communications Commission—suggest a crackdown on Big Tech is coming, per Politico. "At the FTC, we will end Big Tech's vendetta against competition and free speech," Ferguson wrote on X, while Carr vowed to smash Big Tech's "censorship cartel." (Zuckerberg recently expressed regret for stifling COVID-19 misinformation at the request of the Biden White House.)