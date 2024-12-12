Guys, Welcome to the 'Pink Collar' Workforce

When it comes to evolving over the past six decades or so, "Plastic Woman" ("American women who made miraculous social progress in the 20th century") outpaced "Cardboard Man" ("American men who stalled out"), according to two archetypes described by Jessica Grose in an op-ed for the New York Times . That's why, when it comes to traditionally "pink-collar" jobs such as nurses and teachers, Grose thinks we should keep drawing more guys into that fold, for reasons both financial and societal. For one thing, she thinks that men who accept that the job market has shifted over the past half-century—with fewer "masculine" jobs, such as in manufacturing or utility work—are being "rational economic actors who are dealing with the job market as it is, rather than as they wish it might be."

Grose also writes that by drawing more men into jobs usually performed by women, it could raise the pay for everyone in those sectors, as "there is evidence that when women enter and start dominating any field, the pay decreases." Setting up men to become more involved in such caregiving roles at work could also carry over into their home lives, notes Grose. "We should be talking more about how showing up for your family—as millions of American men clearly do every day—is a form of masculine virtue," she writes. This all sounds well and good, but will guys bite at the opportunity? Grose thinks so. "While it's true that there is a segment of the population that wants to remain cardboard for eternity, I think we do a disservice to the millions of men who are way more complicated and who are willing to evolve," she writes. More here. (More men stories.)