'Forever Begins Now' for Selena Gomez

Actor-singer, 32, announces she's engaged to 36-year-old music producer Benny Blanco
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 12, 2024 8:32 AM CST
Selena Gomez attends the Academy Women's Luncheon on Tuesday at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.   (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Selena Gomez: singer, actor, soon-to-be spouse. Late Wednesday, the Only Murders in the Building star announced online that she's engaged to music producer Benny Blanco, her beau of more than a year, reports Page Six. "Forever begins now," the 32-year-old star wrote on Instagram, showing off her sparkly diamond engagement ring. "Hey wait ... that's my wife," Blanco, 36, replied teasingly in the comments.

Other photos included in Gomez's Instagram montage included one of her lounging on a picnic blanket, surrounded by Taco Bell grub and admiring her new piece of bling, as well as one of Blanco hugging her and kissing her head. Gomez confirmed she was dating Blanco in December 2023, though she noted they'd been dating in secret for six months by that point.

Page Six notes that Blanco had worked in the past and been friends with Gomez's most famous ex, Justin Bieber. It's not yet clear when Gomez and Blanco's big day will take place, but People reports that another big name has already offered to take on a big role for the upcoming nuptials. "Yes I will be the flower girl," Taylor Swift wrote in the comments accompanying Gomez's Instagram post. More on Gomez's "rare classic" of an engagement ring here. (More Selena Gomez stories.)

