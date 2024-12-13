Gershkovich Reports From 'Unique Vantage Point'

Evan Gershkovich says that when he was arrested in Russia last year and became the first foreign correspondent charged with espionage since the Cold War, he "never stopped reporting." In his first piece for the Wall Street Journal since he was released in August after 16 months in custody, Gershkovich looks at the powerful but little-known unit that has stepped up a campaign of arresting Americans, including himself, on Russian soil.
- The DKRO. The Department for Counterintelligence Operations, known as DKRO, "has played an enormous and unreported role in plunging Russia into its biggest wave of repression since the demise of Joseph Stalin," Gershkovich writes. It has the "power to compel hundreds of thousands of personnel across Russia into surveilling, intimidating, or arresting foreigners and the Russians it suspects of working with them," he writes.
- A "unique vantage point." Gershkovich says DKRO only has around 2,000 officers, but it wields immense power as the "Kremlin's most elite security force." He says his arrest gave him a "unique vantage point to observe how such a small cadre of officers has managed to help turn the world's largest country into a tightly controlled police state." He says that while he was detained at Moscow's notorious Lefortovo prison, the chief investigator in his case told him he had been charged as a CIA agent because DKRO said he was one, and "that's enough for me."
- Growing power. DKRO is part of the FSB, a successor to the KGB that Vladimir Putin used to run. Gershkovich writes that after an "internal power struggle," Russia's defense ministry, not the FSB, was blamed for setbacks in the Ukraine war and DKRO led a purge of the ministry. Many defense officials were accused of corruption and sent to Lefortovo.
- Arresting Americans. Gershkovich writes that DKRO targeted Americans including himself, Brittney Griner, and Paul Whelan as "trade bait" after it was ordered to secure the release of Vadim Krasikov, a Russian hit man held in Germany.
- Its leader. Gershkovich says that after he set eyes on the person in charge of the prisoner exchange in August, he set out to "identify the man who had taken me, and to learn more about the spy unit that had carried out his orders." During his 16 months in custody, he writes, his Journal colleagues "had been asking parallel questions." Together, he writes, they identified Lt. Gen. Dmitry Minaev as the chief of DKRO and learned more about his unit.
- Harassment. While investigating the unit, which involved talking to Russian dissidents and other exiles, two Journal reporters "were openly followed through the streets of Vienna and Washington in acts of surveillance apparently designed to intimidate," Gershkovich writes.
