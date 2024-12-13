Gershkovich Reports From 'Unique Vantage Point'

Evan Gershkovich says that when he was arrested in Russia last year and became the first foreign correspondent charged with espionage since the Cold War, he "never stopped reporting." In his first piece for the Wall Street Journal since he was released in August after 16 months in custody, Gershkovich looks at the powerful but little-known unit that has stepped up a campaign of arresting Americans, including himself, on Russian soil.

The DKRO. The Department for Counterintelligence Operations, known as DKRO, "has played an enormous and unreported role in plunging Russia into its biggest wave of repression since the demise of Joseph Stalin," Gershkovich writes. It has the "power to compel hundreds of thousands of personnel across Russia into surveilling, intimidating, or arresting foreigners and the Russians it suspects of working with them," he writes.