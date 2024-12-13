YouTube TV Has Bad News for Cord-Cutters

The first part of YouTube TV's tweet on Thursday seemed innocuous enough. "We have always worked to offer the content you love, with features to enjoy the best of live TV," the streaming service noted. But of course there's a "but" coming: "To keep up with rising content costs, we're updating our monthly price to $82.99/mo." The price hike will bring the total monthly price for a base subscription—which includes more than 100 channels and a DVR with unlimited storage—to $82.99, up from $72.99, beginning on Jan. 13 for existing subscribers. Any new subscribers who sign up will start at that price point, reports the AP .

The New York Times notes that's a 14% increase. Customers who are paying a promotional or trial price for their streaming package won't see their bill go up until after those promotions have wrapped up. YouTube, owned by Google, says that investments and "the rising cost of content" forced its hand on the cost increase. Per the Verge, disputes with content owners such as Disney and NBCUniversal have also contributed to rising prices. The AP tracks the evolution for YouTube TV's monthly streaming package, starting at just $35 in 2017, then rising to $50 in 2019 and $72.99 in March 2023.

Axios notes this development puts yet another crimp in the strategy of so-called cord-cutters, who once hoped to dump cable in exchange for lower bills via streaming services like YouTube's. However, "YouTube TV's price now rivals what a traditional cable package costs," the outlet notes, citing industry group CTAM. "We don't make these decisions lightly, and we realize this impacts our members," YouTube TV continued on X. "With many exciting shows and live events coming up in 2025, we remain committed to bringing you the best of TV, all in one place." Then, in perhaps a subtle plea to not get rid of the service: "Thank you for being a loyal member." More on the new pricing structure here. (More YouTube stories.)