Kraven Bombs, Leaving Moana 2, Wicked on Top

Spider-Man spinoff brings in only $11M for weekend
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 15, 2024 2:40 PM CST
This image released by Disney shows the character Moana, voiced by Auli'i Cravalho, center, in a scene from "Moana 2."   (Disney via AP)

The Spider-Man spinoff Kraven the Hunter got off to a disastrous start in North American theaters this weekend. The movie starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson earned only $11 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, making it one of the worst openings for a Marvel-adjacent property. Its box office take was even less than Madame Web's, the AP reports. The weekend's other major studio release was Warner Bros.' animated The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, which pulled in $4.6 million. Made for about $30 million, the movie is set 183 years before the events of The Lord of the Rings films and was fast-tracked to ensure New Line did not lose the rights to Tolkien's novels. Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens have been working on future live-action films for the franchise.

The top of the charts again belonged to Moana 2 and Wicked. Moana added $26.6 million to its domestic total in its third weekend and $57.2 million internationally, bringing its global tally to $717 million. It's now the fourth-highest grossing film of the year. Wicked, which is in its fourth weekend, brought in another $22.5 million to take second place. The Universal musical has made over $359 million domestically and over $500 million worldwide. Gladiator II made $7.8 million, bringing its domestic total to $145.9 million in four weeks.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

  1. Moana 2, $26.6 million.
  2. Wicked, $22.5 million.
  3. Kraven the Hunter, $11 million.
  4. Gladiator II, $7.8 million.
  5. Red One, $4.6 million.
  6. Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, $4.5 million.
  7. Interstellar (rerelease), $3.3 million.
  8. Pushpa: The Rule—Part 2, $1.6 million.
  9. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, $1.4 million.
  10. Queer, $790,954.
