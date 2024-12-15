Kraven Bombs, Leaving Moana 2 , Wicked on Top

The Spider-Man spinoff Kraven the Hunter got off to a disastrous start in North American theaters this weekend. The movie starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson earned only $11 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, making it one of the worst openings for a Marvel-adjacent property. Its box office take was even less than Madame Web's, the AP reports. The weekend's other major studio release was Warner Bros.' animated The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, which pulled in $4.6 million. Made for about $30 million, the movie is set 183 years before the events of The Lord of the Rings films and was fast-tracked to ensure New Line did not lose the rights to Tolkien's novels. Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens have been working on future live-action films for the franchise.

The top of the charts again belonged to Moana 2 and Wicked. Moana added $26.6 million to its domestic total in its third weekend and $57.2 million internationally, bringing its global tally to $717 million. It's now the fourth-highest grossing film of the year. Wicked, which is in its fourth weekend, brought in another $22.5 million to take second place. The Universal musical has made over $359 million domestically and over $500 million worldwide. Gladiator II made $7.8 million, bringing its domestic total to $145.9 million in four weeks.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.