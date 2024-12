Working at a Fortune 500 company can have its perks, or it can bore you to tears. PlayUSA.com trawled through 2.4 million Glassdoor reviews to identify the 10 most mind-numbingly tedious places to work, reports Quartz. Their analysis named RTX (the company formerly known as Raytheon before its merger with United Technologies Corporation) as most boring for its workers. Meanwhile, if you really want to zone out, it looks like the insurance industry is a good bet. Without further ado: