Beloved Christmas Nut Is 'Virtually Extinct' in US

It's been a very long time since vendors sold the American chestnut on city sidewalks. It's no longer the variety whose smell some people associate with Christmastime as it wafts from street carts. That's because it's virtually extinct. But researchers want to bring the American chestnut back, per the AP . "You can feel that connection to a place, and that connection to utility, and the connection to the importance that this tree played in virtually every aspect of the lives of people," says Sara Fern Fitzsimmons, chief conservation officer with the American Chestnut Foundation, which is working to restore the tree to flourish as it once did.

Fitzsimmons said that will likely take a lot longer than many chestnut enthusiasts had hoped. Researchers have hit roadblocks with attempts to breed or genetically modify a version that can withstand the blight that has hammered the species since the early 1900s. If and when they do find the right variety, they'll need to figure out how to help it thrive in forests that are under pressure from climate change, globalization, and development. Once a hallmark of forests from Georgia to New England, American chestnuts now exist mostly as a vast network of root systems underground, sending up shoots. They grow for a time, but the fungal blight takes hold when the trees start maturing. East Asian varieties, like those that introduced the blight in the first place, are immune to the blight and produce most of the edible chestnuts for fall and winter snacking.

The ACF and others have been trying for decades to breed a hybrid that's mostly American in genetics but with the fungus-fighting traits of the Chinese type. Fitzsimmons said breeders have learned just how hard that is, as blight resistance involves several different genes, and it has proven hard to separate them from the traits that distinguish Chinese chestnuts. For now, forest scientists know their work might not pay off in their lifetimes. "The project moves on, lives on," says SUNY research support specialist Linda McGuigan. "I want to do something good for the future, for my children." More here.