Trump Expands Religious Expression for Federal Workers

Federal workers now have broader leeway to pray and discuss their faith at the office under new guidelines from the Trump administration. The changes, outlined by the Office of Personnel Management, permit employees to share religious beliefs and try to "persuade others of the correctness of their own religious views," as long as they don't cross into harassment, per Politico. Supervisors can also encourage religious expression, including prayer, without fear of violating workplace rules.

OPM Director Scott Kupor framed the move as a step toward making federal workplaces more accommodating for employees of all faiths. The White House noted that similar language appeared in a Bill Clinton-era memo.