Posted Jul 29, 2025 8:03 AM CDT
Trump Expands Religious Expression for Federal Workers
Federal workers now have broader leeway to pray and discuss their faith at the office under new guidelines from the Trump administration. The changes, outlined by the Office of Personnel Management, permit employees to share religious beliefs and try to "persuade others of the correctness of their own religious views," as long as they don't cross into harassment, per Politico. Supervisors can also encourage religious expression, including prayer, without fear of violating workplace rules.

  • OPM Director Scott Kupor framed the move as a step toward making federal workplaces more accommodating for employees of all faiths. The White House noted that similar language appeared in a Bill Clinton-era memo.

  • Reaction has been mixed. Supporters like Andrew Walker of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary say the policy simply reinforces basic constitutional rights, provided no one is coerced or harassed. "To me, that's simply reaffirming the First Amendment," Walker tells Politico.
  • On the other side, advocates for church-state separation voice concern about potential pressure in the workplace. Mikey Weinstein of the Military Religious Freedom Foundation warns the new rules might blur lines between personal faith and professional advancement. He questions whether employees might feel compelled to conform to a supervisor's religious preferences, framing it as a potential constitutional conflict.
  • Still other critics note that allowing religious talk in the workplace also raises the potential for more conflict. "The more religion is allowed into the workplace, the more likely it is that differences of opinion are raised," Stefanie Camfield of HR firm Engage PEO tells the Washington Post. "In the current political environment, these types of differences have a way of turning into arguments. In some cases, it leads to outright hostility, which makes it more likely that an employee will feel singled out and discriminated against for their beliefs."

