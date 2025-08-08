Secret Service Speaks Out on Vance Boating Trip

The Secret Service has acknowledged that it asked the US Army Corps of Engineers to raise the level of an Ohio river while Vice President JD Vance was on a boating trip with his family—but the service says Vance and his team weren't involved in the decision. "These decisions were made solely by agents during our standard advance planning process and did not involve the Office of the Vice President," the service said in a statement to the Guardian . The Secret Service said it determined it was "operationally necessary" to raise the Little Miami River to accommodate boats including law enforcement vessels. Vance was seen kayaking on the river on Saturday, his 41st birthday.

"The Secret Service often employs protective measures without the knowledge of the Vice President or his staff, as was the case last weekend," Vance's office said in a statement. A source tells the Hill that a public safety boat ran aground during a joint scouting mission with public safety officials and the Secret Service ahead of Vance's trip.

This isn't the first time a river has been raised for a vice-presidential trip, the Guardian notes. In 1999, the Connecticut River was raised when then-Vice President Al Gore was on a canoeing trip. Vance and his family are on another trip this weekend, the AP reports. He is expected to meet with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Friday before the family heads for a vacation in the English countryside. The Vances have reportedly rented a cottage in the Cotswolds, a fashionable area increasingly popular with wealthy Americans.