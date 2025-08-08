Politics | Letitia James Justice Department Subpoenas Trump Foe Letitia James Feds investigating whether New York state attorney general violated Trump's civil rights By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Aug 8, 2025 11:18 AM CDT Copied New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks Feb. 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File) President Trump's Justice Department is going after one of his most prominent foes: New York state Attorney General Letitia James. The department has issued two subpoenas to James, report the New York Times and the AP. One subpoena focuses on James' widely publicized civil fraud case against Trump, which resulted in a penalty of over half a billion dollars and is currently under appeal. The second targets her office's ongoing litigation against the National Rifle Association. Both are part of an investigation into whether James' office violated the civil rights of Trump or others, per the Times. James' personal lawyer, Abbe Lowell, called a federal investigation into the Trump fraud case "the most blatant and desperate example of this administration carrying out the president's political retribution campaign." The 2022 suit accused Trump of dramatically inflating his real estate holdings and thus duping investors. "Weaponizing the Department of Justice to try to punish an elected official for doing her job is an attack on the rule of law and a dangerous escalation by this administration," said Lowell. "If prosecutors carry out this improper tactic and are genuinely interested in the truth, we are ready and waiting with facts and the law." The Justice Department has not commented. Read These Next Two state troopers were shot in Pennsylvania Kelly Clarkson's ex died a day after she disclosed he was ill. JD Vance in hot water over birthday boating trip. "Rock's forgotten genius" said no to Led Zeppelin. Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error