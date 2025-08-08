Justice Department Subpoenas Trump Foe Letitia James

President Trump's Justice Department is going after one of his most prominent foes: New York state Attorney General Letitia James. The department has issued two subpoenas to James, report the New York Times and the AP.

One subpoena focuses on James' widely publicized civil fraud case against Trump, which resulted in a penalty of over half a billion dollars and is currently under appeal.

The second targets her office's ongoing litigation against the National Rifle Association. Both are part of an investigation into whether James' office violated the civil rights of Trump or others, per the Times.