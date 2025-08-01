Take a Look at Indonesia's UFO Festival

A metallic spacecraft glistens under ambient light as two figures with elongated limbs, bulbous heads, and featureless faces gaze with black eyes into the distance of the island of Java. The extraterrestrial arrival in Indonesia is one of the science fiction scenes that has captivated groups of outer space enthusiasts at the country's UFO Festival throughout July, reports the AP. Since 2016, organizers have welcomed hundreds of fans of outer space realities and mysteries from Indonesia and beyond. The festival aims to be a creative and intellectual crossroads for enthusiasts of space science and exploration, Unidentified Flying Objects, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, and SETI, short for the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence.