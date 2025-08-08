Kristi Noem Fires Back at South Park

Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem is firing back at South Park after the show's latest episode put her in its sights. As the Hill reports, the show depicts Noem as an unhinged shooter of puppies and as an organizer of raids on migrants in which she orders ICE agents to "only arrest the brown ones." In one scene, her Botox dissolves and her face melts, per Forbes, and Noem went after the show for mocking her physical appearance.

"It's so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look," Noem told Glenn Beck on his podcast. "Only the liberals and the extremists do that," she added. "If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can't, they just pick something petty like that." Noem also said she hasn't watched the episode.