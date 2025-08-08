Politics | South Park Kristi Noem Fires Back at South Park DHS chief calls the show 'lazy' for mocking her physical appearance By John Johnson Posted Aug 8, 2025 11:35 AM CDT Copied Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks with a reporter on her plane while in the air en route from Quito, Ecuador to Joint Base Andrews, Md., Thursday, July 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool) Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem is firing back at South Park after the show's latest episode put her in its sights. As the Hill reports, the show depicts Noem as an unhinged shooter of puppies and as an organizer of raids on migrants in which she orders ICE agents to "only arrest the brown ones." In one scene, her Botox dissolves and her face melts, per Forbes, and Noem went after the show for mocking her physical appearance. "It's so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look," Noem told Glenn Beck on his podcast. "Only the liberals and the extremists do that," she added. "If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can't, they just pick something petty like that." Noem also said she hasn't watched the episode. The episode also mocked Vice President JD Vance, depicting him as a character similar to Tattoo (Herve Villechaize) on the old show Fantasy Island. "Well, I've finally made it," Vance tweeted. The episode is the second of the season, and it follows a debut that featured savage mockery of President Trump. "In just two episodes, South Park has swiftly become the Saturday Night Live of the Trump 2.0 era: a cultural fixture that's found new energy and relevance as TV's sharpest satire of [gestures everywhere] all this," writes David Mack at Slate. (The White House has countered that the show "hasn't been relevant for years.") Read These Next Two state troopers were shot in Pennsylvania Kelly Clarkson's ex died a day after she disclosed he was ill. JD Vance in hot water over birthday boating trip. "Rock's forgotten genius" said no to Led Zeppelin. Report an error