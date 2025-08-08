Police Release New Images of Idaho Murder Scene

Police in Moscow, Idaho, this week released close to 200 images—many blurred—along with area surveillance video from the scene of the 2022 University of Idaho murders, offering the public its clearest view yet into the now-demolished house where four students were killed. NBC News reports the newly released materials, obtained by KTVB through a public records request, show everyday clutter—plastic cups, beer cans, school lanyards—scattered through the off-campus home, underscoring a typical college life interrupted.

An open sliding glass door—believed by police to be the entry point for Bryan Kohberger, the man convicted of the killings—is shown in one photo. Another captures the entrance of the room that Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were in. KTVB reports it declined to show the more graphic images. Kohberger pleaded guilty last month to murdering Goncalves, Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin and is serving a life sentence. As for the surveillance video, KTVB reports footage from a neighbor's house captures "loud thuds and noises, what could be someone crying, and a dog barking for several minutes" from 4:15am to 4:20am.

FOX 13 reports that the Latah County Prosecutors Office on Aug. 1 released images of a 3D model of the home at 1122 King Road; it had been created for use in the trial, which never came to pass due to Kohberger's guilty plea. See images of it here.

In the weeks after the Nov. 13, 2022, murders, police withheld many details, which frustrated the community and victims' families. Behind the scenes, however, investigators tracked Kohberger across state lines before making an arrest in late December 2022.