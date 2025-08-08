The US Air Force Wants to Blow Up Cybertrucks

Protesters unhappy with Elon Musk's DOGE machinations came first for Tesla's Cybertruck , but now comes the US Air Force with an eye on destroying the futuristic steel vehicle—though for purposes of national security rather than moral outrage. According to documents uncovered by the War Zone , the Air Force plans to buy two Cybertrucks—along with dozens of other vehicles—to use as target practice at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, as part of a broader Special Operations Command initiative to refine precision-guided weaponry.

The logic? Military planners apparently believe that America's adversaries might start fielding Cybertrucks themselves. The contract notes that the truck's unconventional design and tough stainless steel exoskeleton appear to help it withstand damage better than most vehicles, raising the prospect that future foes could find it appealing. "Testing needs to mirror real world situations," the Air Force wrote, emphasizing the need for training that prepares units for vehicles that could soon appear on battlefields.

Exactly who these Cybertruck-driving enemies might be remains unclear as portions of the documents are blacked out, though Gizmodo cheekily notes that "it's funny to imagine the Cybertruck becoming the favored vehicle of terrorists and non-state actors." Still, the Air Force's market research found the Cybertruck's angular look, unpainted steel body, and 48-volt electrical system set it apart from typical rivals. Whether those features truly make it an attractive option for adversaries, or simply a curiosity, is unstated.

For Tesla, the news adds another chapter to the Cybertruck saga, which has been marked by lackluster sales and harsh reviews. Production targets have fallen far short, and sales remain underwhelming. While Tesla has reportedly considered launching a smaller truck to boost the product line, for now, the Cybertruck's most high-profile customer may be the US military—keen to blow it to pieces in the New Mexico desert.