Most Downloaded Free App in US Is Out of China

Temu takes top spot in Apple's App Store rankings
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 17, 2024 10:50 AM CST
A page from the Temu website is seen on June 23, 2023, in New York.   (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Apple is out with its annual list of the most downloaded apps in the US via its App Store, and the winner this year is a freebie out of China, reports TechCrunch. Shopping app Temu holds on to the No. 1 spot, which it ripped away from TikTok last year. TikTok, meanwhile, drops to the third spot on the list, while Meta's Threads inches up one position to take second. Here, the top 10 free apps downloaded in America:

  1. Temu
  2. Threads
  3. TikTok
  4. ChatGPT
  5. Google
  6. Instagram
  7. WhatsApp
  8. CapCut
  9. YouTube
  10. Gmail
See what other free apps made the top 20, as well as the top paid apps in the App Store, here.

