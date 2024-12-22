7 Wins for the Planet in 2024

Well, planet Earth in 2024 saw heat waves, wildfires, sea rise, massive hurricanes, newly endangered species, and recently its most massive glacier set sail for deadlier warmer waters. But the BBC takes a look at some of the wins for the third rock from the sun. A look at the seven points of bright light for tree-huggers:

The US got windy and China got sunny: American wind energy hit a record in April and beat out that derived from coal. China, meanwhile, is on pace to supply half the world's renewable energy by 2030. Somewhat cynically, the BBC notes that much of this change was driven by bottom lines and not altruism, with renewable energy often coming in as the cheapest solution.