Lara Trump Leaving RNC Amid Senate Speculation

Daughter-in-law of the president-elect says she is interested in Florida seat being vacated by Rubio
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 9, 2024 7:17 AM CST
Lara Trump's Bid to Become Senator Gains Momentum
Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump speaks at a campaign rally with Donald Trump at Van Andel Arena, Nov. 5, 2024, in Grand Rapids, Mich.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

If Lara Trump weren't the frontrunner to fill the Senate seat in Florida being vacated by Marco Rubio, she appears to be now. On Sunday, the daughter-in-law of President-elect Trump announced she would be stepping down from her role as co-chair of the Republican National Committee and took a victory lap. "The job I came to do is now complete," she wrote, citing the GOP's success in November. She added that she was "so proud" and "grateful" that her father-in-law trusted her in the position, reports Axios.

  • Lara Trump also continued to signal that she wants the seat being vacated by Rubio, who is the nominee for secretary of state. "It is something I would seriously consider," she tells the AP. "If I'm being completely transparent, I don't know exactly what that would look like. And I certainly want to get all of the information possible if that is something that's real for me. But yeah, I would 100% consider it."

  • Last month, the 42-year-old Lara Trump, wife of Eric, told Sean Hannity of Fox News she would "love to serve the people of Florida."
  • She has the backing of Elon Musk. "Lara Trump is genuinely great," the new Trump confidante tweeted, per the AP. It was in response to an endorsement of Lara by his own mother, Maye Musk. "The Senate is an old man's club. We desperately need a smart, young, outspoken woman who will reveal their secrets," she wrote.
  • Forbes notes that Lara Trump also has a music album coming out, one that includes a cover of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" and is aimed at the MAGA audience. That's in addition to a line of athletic wear.
  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would appoint someone to fill Rubio's seat assuming the latter is confirmed. NBC News notes that DeSantis himself is being considered for the post of defense secretary should the nomination of Pete Hegseth fall through.
(More Lara Trump stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X