Lara Trump Leaving RNC Amid Senate Speculation

If Lara Trump weren't the frontrunner to fill the Senate seat in Florida being vacated by Marco Rubio, she appears to be now. On Sunday, the daughter-in-law of President-elect Trump announced she would be stepping down from her role as co-chair of the Republican National Committee and took a victory lap. "The job I came to do is now complete," she wrote, citing the GOP's success in November. She added that she was "so proud" and "grateful" that her father-in-law trusted her in the position, reports Axios.

Lara Trump also continued to signal that she wants the seat being vacated by Rubio, who is the nominee for secretary of state. "It is something I would seriously consider," she tells the AP. "If I'm being completely transparent, I don't know exactly what that would look like. And I certainly want to get all of the information possible if that is something that's real for me. But yeah, I would 100% consider it."