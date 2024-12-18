House Republicans Call for Criminal Probe of Cheney

House Republicans who investigated the Capitol attack—and what they call the "failures and politicization" of the House Select Committee that conducted its own investigation—are calling for a criminal investigation of the party's former No. 3 leader in the House. In an interim report issued Tuesday, the panel calls the Select Committee a "political weapon with a singular focus to deceive the public into blaming President Trump for the violence on January 6 and to tarnish the legacy of his first Presidency," the Hill reports. The panel said former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney should be investigated for "potential criminal witness tampering."

The panel, chaired by GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk, said it found evidence that Cheney "tampered with at least one witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, by secretly communicating with Hutchinson without Hutchinson's attorney's knowledge," Fox News reports. They said Cheney, a former White House aide, encouraged Hutchinson to fire her original lawyers and hire "Select Committee-friendly attorneys to represent her." Hutchinson testified that an "irate" Trump lunged for the steering wheel of the presidential limo out of anger at not being allowed to join his supporters as they marched to the Capitol. "Numerous federal laws were likely broken by Liz Cheney," the panel said, calling for an FBI investigation.

Cheney fired back with a statement defending the Select Committee's work, the AP reports. "January 6th showed Donald Trump for who he really is—a cruel and vindictive man who allowed violent attacks to continue against our Capitol and law enforcement officers while he watched television and refused for hours to instruct his supporters to stand down and leave," she said. "Now, Chairman Loudermilk's 'Interim Report' intentionally disregards the truth and the Select Committee's tremendous weight of evidence, and instead fabricates lies and defamatory allegations in an attempt to cover up what Donald Trump did." (More Liz Cheney stories.)