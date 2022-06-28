Trump Reportedly Lunged for Steering Wheel on Jan. 6

(Newser) – Former President Trump didn't go to the Capitol on Jan. 6 with his supporters, and Cassidy Hutchinson testified she was told Trump was so angry about being prevented from doing so that he lunged for the steering wheel of his limousine, reports the New York Times. Hutchinson, a top aide to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, told the House Jan. 6 panel Tuesday that Trump had been in the presidential limo when he was told he could not go to the Capitol. He said something like, "I'm the effing president, take me up to the Capitol now," Hutchinson said, per CBS News. Hutchinson was not present, but the details were relayed to her shortly afterward at the White House by deputy chief of staff Tony Ornato.

She says Ornato described Trump as being "irate" inside the vehicle and told her the president reached to grab the steering wheel but was blocked by the head of his security detail, Robert Engel. "Sir you need to take your hand off the steering wheel—we’re going back to the West Wing. We’re not going to the Capitol," Engel reportedly told Trump. "Trump then used his free hand to lunge at Bobby Engel," Hutchinson testified, per the Hill. "When Mr. Ornato recounted this story for me, he had motioned towards his clavicles," she said. She added that Engel did not correct any part of Ornato's account at the time. (Hutchinson also said Meadows warned her things might get "real, real bad" on Jan. 6.)