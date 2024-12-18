After Report, Michigan Bishop Apologizes for 'Terrible Things'

A search warrant obtained in 2018 has led to what NBC News calls a "landmark report" out of Michigan that details alleged historic sexual misconduct at the hands of dozens of priests. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the allegations made against Catholic priests and others in the Diocese of Lansing date to 1950, with the bulk of the alleged abuse occurring in the '70s and '80s. More on the report, which was released Monday:

It was based on interviews with alleged victims, more than 1,100 tips from the public, and a review of 220 boxes of files and 3.5 million digital documents. Nessel said the "willingness of the diocese to provide information was instrumental in the compilation of the report." By the numbers: The report names 56 alleged perpetrators—48 priests, the rest deacons and religious brothers. Of those, 11 were charged and nine have been convicted, including priest Vincent DeLorenzo, 84, who pleaded guilty in 2023 to the attempted sex assault of a 5-year-old boy after a relative's funeral in 1987; DeLorenzo died in prison in January. Nessel said many of those named have died—37, per the Detroit News; in other cases, the statute of limitations has passed.