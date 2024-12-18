Mastodon Jaw Found After Homeowner Spots Teeth

Researchers unearthed complete jaw, bone fragments from NY resident's backyard
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 18, 2024 2:20 PM CST
Complete Mastodon Jaw Found in NY Backyard
Researchers unearth a complete well-preserved mastodon jaw, as well as a piece of a toe bone and a rib fragment, that were found protruding from the topsoil in the backyard of a residence near Scotchtown, NY.   (New York State Museum via AP)

A complete mastodon jaw was found in a backyard in New York's Orange County after a homeowner spotted a couple of teeth protruding from the ground, concealed by the fronds of a plant. The homeowner in Scotchtown, around 70 miles north of New York City, contacted experts after finding two more teeth inches below the ground, NBC News reports. Researchers from New York State Museum and SUNY Orange uncovered the full jaw, plus rib fragments and part of a toe bone, reports the Guardian.

  • Dr. Cory Harris at SUNY Orange said that while the "jaw is the star of the show, the additional toe and rib fragments offer valuable context and the potential for additional research."

  • "When I found the teeth and examined them in my hands, I knew they were something special and decided to call in the experts," the resident who found the bones said in a statement, per the Times Union. "I'm thrilled that our property has yielded such an important find for the scientific community."
  • This is the first mastodon bone find in the state in 11 years, the state Education Department said. The department said more than 150 finds have been made since 1705 , many of them in Orange County.
  • The mastodon, an ancient relative of modern elephants, went extinct around 10,000 years ago. Researchers plan to carbon-date the Scotchtown jaw to determine its age. "We are also hoping to further explore the immediate area to see if there are any additional bones that were preserved," Harris said.
