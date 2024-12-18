Mastodon Jaw Found After Homeowner Spots Teeth

A complete mastodon jaw was found in a backyard in New York's Orange County after a homeowner spotted a couple of teeth protruding from the ground, concealed by the fronds of a plant. The homeowner in Scotchtown, around 70 miles north of New York City, contacted experts after finding two more teeth inches below the ground, NBC News reports. Researchers from New York State Museum and SUNY Orange uncovered the full jaw, plus rib fragments and part of a toe bone, reports the Guardian.

Dr. Cory Harris at SUNY Orange said that while the "jaw is the star of the show, the additional toe and rib fragments offer valuable context and the potential for additional research."