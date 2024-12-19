Here's What to Know About Bird Flu Risk

Two notable stories regarding bird flu in the US made headlines on Wednesday—the US has its first confirmed "severe" human case and California declared a state of emergency as the disease spreads among dairy cows. But while health officials are keeping a close watch on developments, they emphasize that the risk to the general public is low. "If you're not working directly with animals right now, it would not be the top thing that I'd be worried about," Dr. Gail Hansen, a veterinary public health expert, tells the New York Times. "It's unlikely right now that's going to be a problem for most people." Coverage:

Cases: The CDC has logged 61 human cases of the H5N1 virus this year, and all but three of those patients worked on dairy or poultry farms, reports CNN. Typically, patients have relatively mild symptoms such as fever, muscle ache, and pink eye. The virus has been detected in 865 dairy herds in 16 states, but the vast majority of infected herds—about 650—are in California, notes the AP.