Appeals Court Dumps Willis From Trump's Georgia Case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is off of Donald Trump's election tampering case, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, after the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled that her relationship with a special prosecutor was a conflict of interest. In a 2-1 ruling by Republican-appointed judges, the appeals court found that the trial court "erred by failing to disqualify DA Willis and her office," per NBC News, though the AP notes it didn't discard Trump's indictment. It throws that case, which has already languished for months, into disarray, and the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia will be charged with finding another prosecutor to take over and decide if they want to pursue the case. If Willis appeals to Georgia's Supreme Court, that will delay the appointment of a successor.