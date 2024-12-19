Appeals Court Dumps Willis From Trump's Georgia Case

Finds she had a conflict of interest in a ruling that throws case into upheaval
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 19, 2024 9:30 AM CST
Appeals Court Dumps Willis From Trump's Georgia Case
Fani Willis, district attorney of Fulton County speaks to the AP on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Atlanta.   (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is off of Donald Trump's election tampering case, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, after the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled that her relationship with a special prosecutor was a conflict of interest. In a 2-1 ruling by Republican-appointed judges, the appeals court found that the trial court "erred by failing to disqualify DA Willis and her office," per NBC News, though the AP notes it didn't discard Trump's indictment. It throws that case, which has already languished for months, into disarray, and the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia will be charged with finding another prosecutor to take over and decide if they want to pursue the case. If Willis appeals to Georgia's Supreme Court, that will delay the appointment of a successor. (More Fani Willis stories.)

