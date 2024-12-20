At This School, Students Will Be Taught by AI, Not Teachers

A new charter school in Arizona is making headlines not just because of its short daily regimen—there won't be any teachers, as artificial intelligence will be doing the instructional lifting. Gizmodo reports that on Monday, the state's Board for Charter Schools greenlit an application from Unbound Academy to open an online school in which students in fourth- through eighth-grade will receive just two hours of core instruction from an AI-driven "2hr Learning" model. The school will open in the fall 2025, with a max of 200 students.
- How it works: Third-party companies like IXL and Khan Academy will set up personalized learning programs in math, reading, and science, among other subject matter, for participating students. After students' work is complete, "the AI system will analyze their responses, time spent on tasks, and even emotional cues to optimize the difficulty and presentation of content," per Unbound's application in Arizona.